California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 102.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

