California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntsman by 143.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

