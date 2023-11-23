California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after acquiring an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after acquiring an additional 236,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

