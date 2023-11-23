Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.27. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,644,300 shares.

Camber Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

