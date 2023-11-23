Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$920,000.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00.
TSE CNQ opened at C$88.85 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The stock has a market cap of C$96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
