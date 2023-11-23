Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.14. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,790 shares trading hands.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

(Get Free Report)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.