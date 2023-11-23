Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,904,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 111,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

