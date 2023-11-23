Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

FUN opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

