Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $481.26 million, a PE ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.