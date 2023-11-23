Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,480.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,429.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,450.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,421.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

