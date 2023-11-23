CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 38.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.