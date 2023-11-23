Colin V. Reed Sells 15,000 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

