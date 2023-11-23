Colin V. Reed Sells 15,000 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of RHP stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.