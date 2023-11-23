Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $379.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.63 and a 200 day moving average of $333.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

