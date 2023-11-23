Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Roth Mkm

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.32.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 60,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.