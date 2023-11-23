CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.65. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. Research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $666,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 49.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $351,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $440,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

