CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.22. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 98,346 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 287,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

