DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.71.

NYSE DKS opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

