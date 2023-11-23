DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.71.

NYSE DKS opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

