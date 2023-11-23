DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.71.

NYSE:DKS opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

