DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.01, but opened at $129.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $130.56, with a volume of 1,697,855 shares changing hands.

The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

