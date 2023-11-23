Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Diodes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

