Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.28. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

