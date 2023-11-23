DoubleVerify’s (DV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

