Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $5.15. Duluth shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 30,478 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Duluth Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

