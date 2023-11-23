Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of DY stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.38. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 136.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

