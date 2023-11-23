Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

DY opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

