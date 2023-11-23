Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.65, but opened at $100.00. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 160,395 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

