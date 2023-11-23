Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMN. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

EMN stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

