Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $656.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 656 ($8.21) and traded as low as GBX 654 ($8.18). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.23), with a volume of 477,760 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,632.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 656 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 652.24.

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,800.00%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

