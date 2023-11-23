Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emeren Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Emeren Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emeren Group

In other news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares in the company, valued at $55,069,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emeren Group Stock Down 13.4 %

SOL stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

