Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $3.20 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Emeren Group

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,069,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.