Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOL

Emeren Group Price Performance

NYSE:SOL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 37,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,032,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 109.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.