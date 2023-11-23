Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

SOL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752 over the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 377.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 452,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

