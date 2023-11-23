Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

