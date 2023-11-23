Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Oppenheimer

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

