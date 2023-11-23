Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 74,344 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.