Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,830 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TransMedics Group worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 367,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,122,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

