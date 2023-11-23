Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

