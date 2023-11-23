Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Transcat worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $2,051,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $482,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Transcat Trading Up 1.1 %

TRNS stock opened at $97.81 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $115.41. The company has a market cap of $863.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

