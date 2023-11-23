Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 590,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 517,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

