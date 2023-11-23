Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,190 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of New Mountain Finance worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,912,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 277,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 873,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.