Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $341.27 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $420.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.