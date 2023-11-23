Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 9,100.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.07, for a total value of $2,847,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,558,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,466,868.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,021 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,983 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $276.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $276.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

