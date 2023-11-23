Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.