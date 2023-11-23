Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

