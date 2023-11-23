Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

