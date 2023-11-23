Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,313 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 855,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

