Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

