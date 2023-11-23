Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

