Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $114.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

